Preview: Florida State at Pittsburgh

Two teams looking to get hot as ACC play heats up will clash on Wednesday when Florida State visits Pittsburgh. The Seminoles have lost two of three following a season-high four-game win streak and coach Leonard Hamilton noted a standout performance by Syracuse guard Trevor Cooney in their latest defeat as the type of situation his young team is trying to avoid. “My biggest concern was that someone would go off,” Hamilton told reporters. “(That‘s) difficult for us with the team we have now.”

The Panthers are in the same boat as Florida State at the moment, losers of two of their last three following a lengthy run of success. Pittsburgh ran off six straight wins before the start of conference play and after its most recent setback - a 71-62 loss to Clemson - coach Jamie Dixon was left relaying a harsh reality. “We can dwell on it or we can get ready for Florida State,” Dixon said. “We’ve vowed to get ready for our next one here.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN, ROOT, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (9-7, 1-2 ACC): Guard Devon Bookert, a key ingredient to the Seminoles mix, struggled in the loss to Syracuse while registering just six points on 2-of-12 shooting to snap a streak of three straight games with 12 or more. Bookert, who averages 9.9 points per game, sees more time on the floor than all but leading scorer Montay Brandon in the Florida State lineup but his 35.1 percent showing from the floor this season is a bit of an eyesore on the stat sheet. Freshman guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ 12.5 points per game ranks second on the squad behind Brandon (13.2), who also leads the Seminoles on the glass, averaging 5.6 rebounds.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (11-5, 1-2): A key factor in the Panthers’ loss to Clemson was getting totally dominated on the boards, coming up with a whopping 17 fewer rebounds than the Tigers for the worst showing on the glass in Dixon’s tenure as coach. “When we lose the rebounding numbers,” guard Cameron Wright told reporters, “we know we’re going to lose the game.” Michael Young paces the Pittsburgh offense, recording a team-high 13.4 points per game, and also leads the Panthers with an average of 7.7 rebounds to rank among the top 10 in the conference.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State won in Pittsburgh 71-66 last season but the Seminoles have never prevailed as visitors against the Panthers in consecutive meetings.

2. Dixon needs one win for 300 in his career and, barring an extended losing streak, will do so faster than notable names like Bob Knight, Dean Smith, Nolan Richardson, John Thompson and Eddie Sutton.

3. With three more 3-pointers, Bookert will become the 20th Seminole in program history to make 100 in his career.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 77, Florida State 71