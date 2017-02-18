No. 18 Florida State is very much alive for the ACC regular-season championship, but the Seminoles must overcome what is beginning to become a fatal flaw. Struggling Pittsburgh, in what has been one of the most difficult seasons in decades, will try to block Florida State’s rise to the top when it hosts the Seminoles on Saturday.

Sitting just one game behind North Carolina and tied with Duke and Louisville for the second spot, Florida State has had a week to think about its 84-72 loss at Notre Dame last Saturday - a defeat that snapped a three-game winning streak in which the team averaged 93 points and won by an average margin of 33 points. The problem has been on the road, where Florida State has been down by at least 18 points in three of their last four games and haven’t played well away from home all season. "If you're not at your very best every night out, it's going to be very difficult to win," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters. The Panthers, winners of two straight after an eight-game slide, squandered an 11-point halftime lead and fell 66-63 to Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (21-5, 9-4 ACC): Guard Terance Mann had 15 points and fellow sophomore guard Dwayne Bacon and freshman Trent Forrest added 12 each against the Fighting Irish, but the Seminoles shot just 3-of-15 from 3-point range and 7-of-22 from the free-throw line. Freshman 6-10 sensation Jonathan Isaac (12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds per game) failed to score in the first half and finished with just four points - the third time in the last six games he failed to reach double figures. Bacon leads the team in scoring at 17.4 points per game and 3-pointers with 48 while junior point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes averages 10.2 points and 4.7 assists.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (14-12, 3-10): Sophomore guard Cameron Johnson had 17 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and five 3-pointers against Virginia Tech, senior forward Michael Young (ACC-leading 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds) added 14 points and 10 rebounds and senior guard Jamel Artis finished with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Johnson (12.2 points per game, team-high 65 3-pointers) has 39 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the arc in his last two games while adding 16 rebounds. Artis (19.7 points per game) has continued to score after being asked to play the point this season, but he averages only 3.5 assists per game against 2.6 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. The teams have split four games since Pitt joined the ACC in 2013-14, with the Panthers pulling out a 74-72 victory last season behind 16 points from Artis.

2. Since a 12-game winning streak, including their first four ACC games, Florida State is just 5-4.

3. With 12 losses under first-year coach Kevin Stallings, Pittsburgh already has more defeats this season than former coach Jamie Dixon had in 11 of his 13 seasons at the helm.

PREDICTION: Florida State 84, Pittsburgh 72