Pittsburgh 73, Florida State 64: Michael Young recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds as the host Panthers turned away the Seminoles to give coach Jamie Dixon his 300th career victory.

Chris Jones contributed 15 points and Jamel Artis had 13 for Pittsburgh (12-5, 2-2 ACC), which has won two of its last three games and eight of 10 since a 4-3 start. Aron Phillips-Nwankwo registered a career-high seven points off the bench for the Panthers, who held a 39-31 rebounding advantage after getting beat on the boards by 17 in their last outing.

Phil Cofer scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Florida State (9-8, 1-3), which lost for the third time in its last four games following a season-high four-game win streak. Devon Bookert added 13 points and Montay Brandon turned in a 12-point performance for the Seminoles, who didn’t get much help from their reserves as the bench contributed just nine points on 4-of-14 shooting.

Florida State turned an early 8-7 deficit into an 18-10 advantage, capping an 11-2 run with a 3-pointer from Bookert 7:35 into the opening period. After Artis and Jones connected from beyond the arc to knot the game at 26 for Pittsburgh, the teams traded leads four more times before a tip-in from Young sent the Panthers into the locker room with a 33-32 halftime edge.

Pittsburgh used nine unanswered points to establish a 50-41 advantage with 13:04 remaining during a stretch of just under four minutes while the Seminoles went scoreless, shooting 0-for-7 from the floor. Pittsburgh led by as many as 13 before a Cofer dunk got Florida State within 66-60 with just under 1 1/2 minutes to go, but the Panthers sealed the win from the free throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh has never lost consecutive games to Florida State as the home team in the series. ... Bookert has made 101 3-pointers in his career, becoming the 20th Seminole in program history to reach the century mark. ... Dixon reached 300 wins in 401 games, quicker than such iconic names as Bob Knight, Dean Smith, Nolan Richardson, John Thompson and Eddie Sutton.