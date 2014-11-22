Preview: Florida State at Providence

After a poor defensive effort in a loss to one New England team, Florida State will need to regroup if it wants to avoid the same fate against two others beginning Saturday against Providence in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Playing at home, the Seminoles allowed Northeastern to shoot 54 percent and score 27 points from beyond the arc in a 76-73 defeat that left coach Leonard Hamilton less than pleased. “Defensively, when a team is having a night like that, you have to step up,” Hamilton told the media. “I‘m not sure we were as effective as we have been in the past. They made us pay every time we made a defensive mistake.”

The Friars jumped on Navy in the early going and never looked back Thursday in improving to 3-0, but the Seminoles are sure to provide them with their toughest test yet. Kris Dunn, who missed all but four games last year with a shoulder injury, had his best game of the young season with 12 points and seven rebounds to go with a career-high 14 assists, six better than his previous best. “The coaching staff is doing an unbelievable putting me through this process and we just talked about improving every day,” the sophomore from New London, Conn. told the media. “I think my teammates did a great job of knocking down shots and helping me get in rhythm.”

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (1-1): The difference in the Northeastern game came from beyond the arc, where the Seminoles made just 2-of-10 compared to 9-of-15 for the Huskies, who avenged last year’s 62-60 buzzer-beating loss to Florida State. Aaron Thomas, who led Florida State with 24 points, was the only player to make a 3-pointer as he made half of his four attempts. “We know it’s still early. We stubbed our toe,” junior guard Montay Brandon told the media. “We’ve got to just get back and get ready for this weekend.”

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (3-0): Dunn, who grew up 12 miles from Uncasville, talked about wanting to play well in front of what should be a home crowd, saying: “There will be a lot of excitement and energy from me and I’ll have a lot of friends and family at the game. Hopefully I’ll play well for everybody.” Dunn opened the season with just two points, two rebounds and two assists against Albany. However, he showed improvement against Binghamton by posting 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Friars, who will wrap up the Tip-Off Sunday against Notre Dame.

TIP-INS

1. LaDontae Hernon leads Providence in scoring with 18.3 points per game and Tyler Harris is second in scoring with 15 points per contest and first in rebounding with a 6.3 average.

2. Providence, which has split a pair of games with the Seminoles, is 124-180 against ACC teams.

3. Thomas is averaging 19 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals for the Seminoles, who will play Sunday against Massachusetts.

PREDICTION: Florida State 70, Providence 68