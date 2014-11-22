Providence 80, Florida State 54: LaDontae Henton had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as the Friars trounced the Seminoles at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Conn.

Henton went 9-of-16 from the field and Kris Dunn had a career-high 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting to go with nine assists for Providence (4-0). Jalen Lindsey went 5-of-6 from 3-point land to score 15 points and Carson Desrosiers added nine points and six rebounds for the Friars, who will play Notre Dame on Sunday in Uncasville.

Aaron Thomas scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Seminoles (1-2), who will play Massachusetts on Sunday. Montay Brandon added 13 points and seven rebounds for Florida State.

The Friars were by far the better team in the first half, building an 11-0 lead before the Seminoles scored their first points with nearly five minutes gone by. Desrosiers scored seven straight points, including the first 3-pointer of the season for the 7-footer, and Dunn followed with four points to push the lead to 22-7 for the Friars, who led 34-19 at the break.

The second half was more of the same as 3-pointers from Lindsey gave the Friars leads of 51-32 and 60-39 before Providence emptied its bench. Ted Bancroft capped off the victory with two 3-pointers in the final minutes for the Friars.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State made just 6-of-23 from the field and missed all seven 3-point attempts in the first half. ... The Friars shot 53.7 percent from the field, including 47.4 percent from 3-point territory (9-of-19). ... Providence finished with 18 assists to just six for the Seminoles, who have lost two straight games.