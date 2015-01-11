Preview: Florida State at Syracuse

It has not always been pretty, but Syracuse and Florida State are beginning to turn their seasons around. The Orange, who host the Seminoles on Sunday, have won five games in a row, including the last two wins by a total of three points. The Seminoles topped Virginia Tech their last time out and have won five of six, including a four-point home win against Stetson and a miracle last-second victory against Florida.

The biggest issue for Syracuse is the play of freshman forward Chris McCullough, who has gone seven straight games without scoring more than seven points after scoring at least 10 points in each of his first eight games. “Chris started out great (this year),” coach Jim Boeheim told reporters. “He played great - great! Now we can’t get him to play bad. We’d like to get him to play bad. That would be a step up from where we are.” McCullough, who was 1-of-7 in Wednesday’s one-point win over Georgia Tech, hopes to break through against a Florida State defense that allows 68.2 points - 228th nationally.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (9-6, 1-1 ACC): With leading scorer Aaron Thomas ruled ineligible after six games, the Seminoles rely on three double-digit scorers - Montay Brandon (13.5), Xavier Rathan-Mayes (12.4) and Devon Bookert (10.3). Coach Leonard Hamilton was especially impressed Tuesday with the play of Bookert, who made four 3-pointers for the second straight game and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. ”The steady force for us in the first half was Devon Bookert,“ Hamilton told reporters. ”He was able to get us in and out of our systems. I thought his defense was good. He gave us good leadership. You like to see that from one of your veterans.”

ABOUT SYRACUSE (11-4, 2-0): Rakeem Christmas (17.3, points, 8.8 rebounds) continued his strong senior season with 18 points and eight boards against the Yellow Jackets and has scored in double figures 14 times this season after doing it five times all of last year. Second-leading scorer Trevor Cooney (13.2 points) has taken a bit of a step back this season, with his shooting percentages slightly down across the board. Swingman Michael Gbinije (9.9 points) already has made as many 3-pointers (15) as he did all of last season and is shooting 50 percent from the field - well above his 38 percent mark from a season ago.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse freshman PG Kaleb Joseph has not made a shot from the field in two straight games (0-of-4) and has not made a 3-pointer since Dec. 14 (0-of-5).

2. McCullough has made one or zero field goals in six of his last seven games.

3. Florida State has played two true road games, losing at Notre Dame by 20 and at Mississippi State by seven.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 63, Florida State 60