Preview: Florida State at Syracuse

Syracuse and Florida State are both hanging out on the NCAA Tournament bubble with less than a month left in the regular season and are looking for strong finishes. The teams will get a chance to move forward at each other’s expense when the Orange host Florida State on Thursday in an ACC matchup.

Syracuse has surged since head coach Jim Boeheim returned from a nine-game suspension and are winners of six of seven after outlasting Virginia Tech in overtime last week. “College basketball’s tough,” Boeheim told reporters. “I mean, it’s tough out there. The game is hard to figure out. There’s a lot of balance, and a lot of things can go crazy out there, but we’re in as good of a position as we can be in, really.” The Seminoles are riding a four-game winning streak and blasted Wake Forest 91-71 on Saturday to move into a tie with the Orange for eighth place in the ACC. Florida State is looking for signature wins to add to its NCAA resume and could notch a couple if it manages to take down Syracuse and 11th-ranked Miami (Fla.) in the next two contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (16-7, 6-5 ACC): The Seminoles don’t seem to be worried about guard Malik Beasley hitting a wall in his freshman season, and Georgia native continues to thrive. Beasley has yet to have a game not scoring in double figures and leads the team in both scoring (17.3) and field-goal percentage among players with at least 80 shots (.515) - a rarity for a perimeter player. Beasley scored 16 points in the win at Wake Forest and put up 15 or more in each of the last eight contests while burying at least one 3-pointer in each of those games.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (16-8, 6-5): The Orange lost their first four ACC games before turning things around with Boeheim back on the bench, and the veteran coach can easily point to the source of the turnaround. “Since I’ve been back, I think our defense has been a little better,” Boeheim told reporters. “The Wake Forest game (an 83-55 win on Jan. 16), we just played a great game. But other than that we just hung in there and we won three games, and we could’ve lost all three – Duke, (Virginia Tech), and Georgia Tech. We could’ve lost all three games.” Syracuse is allowing an average of 56.7 points in its last six wins.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse G Trevor Cooney is 5-of-22 from the field in the last two games.

2. Seminoles freshman G Dwayne Bacon has scored in double figures in 15 straight games.

3. The Orange took the lone meeting last season 70-57 behind 28 points from Cooney.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 70, Florida State 68