Preview: Florida State at Syracuse

No. 8 Florida State will attempt to bounce back from its worst loss of the season when it visits Syracuse on Saturday. The Seminoles — one of the biggest surprises in college basketball — produced a shockingly lackluster showing in a 22-point loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

The 78-56 setback was especially alarming considering Florida State was tied for first in the ACC and had gone 5-1 in its last six games — all against ranked opponents. “I think that’s every coach’s concern: You hope you don’t have one of these days, and (you hope) you don’t run into a team that’s having a great day,” coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters. “It inevitably always seems to happen to every team every year. I hope this is the only one that we’re going to have.” The Orange already have had a couple of those kind of games during one of the worst starts to a season in Jim Boeheim’s 41-year tenure, but have played better of late at home. Syracuse has won its past five contests at the Carrier Dome, including all four of its ACC victories.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (18-3, 6-2 ACC): The Seminoles never were competitive against the Yellow Jackets, falling behind so quickly that Hamilton used 13 players in the first half. Sophomore guard Dwayne Bacon scored 12 points — all in the second half — for his 30th consecutive game in double figures, although he shot only 4-of-15 from the field as part of a 20-of-71 performance by the team. "We couldn't make anything to save our lives," junior guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes told reporters. "Nothing would go in for us from layups to dunks to free throws."

ABOUT SYRACUSE (12-9, 4-4): The Orange snapped a two-game skid with an 81-76 home victory against Wake Forest on Tuesday for just their fourth contest decided by single digits this season. Leading scorer Andrew White III (16.3) scored a season-high 27 points, including a key 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining, as the team won for the first time when trailing at halftime. "We made some really good plays," Boeheim told reporters. "We haven't been in really close games and when you get in one for the first time it's not that easy. They made really good plays when they had to."

TIP-INS

1. Bacon, who leads Florida State with 17.1 points a game, is averaging 13 points on 15-of-45 shooting the past three games.

2. White, a graduate transfer who also has played for Kansas and Nebraska, surpassed 1,000 career points with his big night against the Demon Deacons.

3. The Seminoles, who trail 6-2 in the series, are going for their first win at the Carrier Dome since 1997.

PREDICTION: Florida State 84, Syracuse 77