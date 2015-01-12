FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syracuse 70, Florida State 57
January 12, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

Syracuse 70, Florida State 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Syracuse 70, Florida State 57: Trevor Cooney made a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to 28 points as the Orange posted a home victory over the Seminoles.

Cooney was 9-of-16 from the field - 7-of-11 from long range - while Michael Gbinije was 2-of-3 from outside the arc and finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Rakeem Christmas posted 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Syracuse (12-4, 3-0 ACC), which won its sixth straight game.

The Seminoles (9-7, 1-2) had won five of six before struggling from the field (39.6 percent), beyond the arc (2-of-16) and the foul line (13-of-21). Florida State, which also committed 13 turnovers, was led by Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ 14 points.

The story of the first half was 3-point shooting, as Syracuse was 6-of-11 and Florida State was 0-of-8, leading to a 35-22 Orange advantage at the break. Cooney scored 14 first-half points before Christmas took over early in the second half, scoring on three straight possessions to push the lead to 43-25.

Rathan-Mayes scored on back-to-back trips to get the Seminoles within 51-42, but Gbinije quickly answered with a 3-pointer. Cooney later delivered two 3-pointers and a free throw during an 11-2 run that turned a nine-point lead with about five minutes left into an 18-point bulge with just over a minute to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Syracuse freshman F Chris McCullough suffered a right knee injury midway through the first half and did not return. ... Orange PG Kaleb Joseph dished out a game-high seven assists. ... Florida State reserve C Boris Bojanovsky went 5-of-5 for 10 points and had four of his team’s five blocks.

