Syracuse 85, Florida State 72

Guard Michael Gbinije and center DaJuan Coleman sparked a 17-3 run at the start of the second half that propelled Syracuse to an 85-72 victory over Florida State on Thursday in an ACC game before 22,056 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Coleman, who entered the game averaging 5.0 points per game, scored the Orange’s first six points of the second half and assisted on the next basket. Gbinije, who led all scorers with 22 points, took over from there with a pair of 3-pointers, the second of which boosted Syracuse’s lead to 58-42.

Orange freshmen Malachi Richardson (17 points) and Tyler Lydon (15) combined for 32 points as they bested the Seminoles’ heralded freshmen duo of Malik Beasley (14) and Dwayne Bacon (11), who entered the game averaging a combined 33.5 points. Guard Devon Bookert led Florida State with 15 points.

Syracuse (17-8, 7-5 ACC) has won seven of its last eight games after an 0-4 ACC start, and improved to 7-2 since coach Jim Boeheim returned from an NCAA-imposed nine-game suspension.

The Seminoles (16-8, 6-6) were looking for their first five-game ACC winning streak since 2012, when they won the conference.

Three-pointers from Richardson, Lydon and Gbinije highlighted a 26-11 run that gave the Orange a 31-17 lead midway through the first half.

Florida State outscored Syracuse 22-11 over the final eight minutes of the half and pulled within 42-39 on Bookert’s 3-pointer with one second remaining before halftime.