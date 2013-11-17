(Updated: Minor editing on the lede.)

Florida State 89, Tennessee-Martin 61: Ian Miller did not miss a shot en route to a career-high 20 points and the host Seminoles used a 20-4 first-half surge to pull away from the Skyhawks.

Aaron Thomas added a career-best 19 points and Okaro White scored 17 points for Florida State (3-0), which trailed 12-11 eight minutes into the game before taking control. The Seminoles recorded 11 steals – six by Thomas – and shot 58.7 percent from the field.

Myles Taylor, in his second game back following a knee injury last season, led Tennessee-Martin (1-4) with 17 points. The Skyhawks committed 19 turnovers and shot 10 free throws, compared to 39 by Florida State.

Bobby Jones gave the Skyhawks a 12-11 lead on a 3-pointer with 11:31 left in the opening half, but the Seminoles dominated from that point. Miller started the spurt with a layup 24 seconds later, White added six points during the run and a Miller 3-pointer with 5:39 left before halftime gave Florida State a 31-16 advantage.

The Seminoles pushed their lead to 41-23 at halftime and led by as many as 24 early in the second half before the Skyhawks pulled as close as 52-40 with 13:04 to go on Javier Martinez’s three-point play. Florida State responded with seven consecutive points, with Miller’s three free throws with 11:31 remaining making it 59-40.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton, a 1971 graduate of Tennessee-Martin, improved to 2-0 against his alma mater. … Tennessee-Martin G Marshun Newell, who came in averaging 15.3 points, scored four points on 2-of-13 shooting. … Miller finished 5-for-5 from the field, 3-for-3 from 3-point range and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.