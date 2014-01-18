Preview: Florida State at Virginia

Moral victories won’t push teams into the NCAA Tournament, but the Virginia Cavaliers can’t be blamed for taking something positive out of Monday’s narrow loss at Duke. The Cavaliers look to bounce back from that crushing defeat Saturday afternoon as they entertain Florida State in a pivotal ACC matchup. Virginia suffered its first conference loss of the year Monday, falling 69-65 to the 20th-ranked Blue Devils.

That defeat saw Virginia rally from an 11-point deficit with 3 1/2 minutes left but fall just short in its quest to halt Duke’s 25-game winning streak at Cameron Indoor Stadium. “We could have easily just kind of folded it in,” Cavaliers guard Joe Harris told the team’s website. “But there was a lot of fight in us, and never for a moment did we ever think we weren’t in the game.” The Seminoles come in having won three straight, most recently a 63-53 decision over Miami.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (12-4, 3-1 ACC): Since sputtering offensively in a 62-50 loss to visiting Virginia in their conference opener Jan. 4, the Seminoles have used a balanced attack - fueled by hot outside shooting - to get back on track. Florida State made 16-of-24 attempts from beyond the arc in an 85-61 rout of Maryland, then followed that up by going a respectable 7-for-15 in the victory over the Hurricanes. Guard Ian Miller rebounded from his seven-turnover performance against the Cavaliers, coughing up the ball only five times in three games since.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (12-5, 3-1): While the loss to the Cavaliers served as a sort-of turning point for Florida State, it’s safe to say an 87-52 shellacking at the hands of Tennessee accomplished the same thing for Virginia. The Cavaliers followed the win over the Seminoles with one-sided victories over Wake Forest and North Carolina State before losing in dramatic fashion to the Blue Devils. Harris (10.9) and backcourt mate Malcolm Brogdon (10.5) are the only Virginia players to average in double figures scoring.

TIP-INS

1. Freshman G London Perrantes led the way with 14 points in Virginia’s previous win over Florida State.

2. Harris is averaging 14 points while shooting 50 percent (7-of-14) from 3-point range over his previous three games.

3. Seminoles F Okaro White is shooting 36.8 percent over his last five games - well below his season average of 49.6.

PREDICTION: Virginia 68, Florida State 62