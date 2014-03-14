Preview: Florida State vs. Virginia

Virginia starts the ACC tournament as the top seed for the first time since 1981 when it plays Florida State in Friday’s quarterfinals in Greensboro, N.C. The Cavaliers lead the nation in scoring defense and will depend on a balanced offense as they attempt to snap a four-game losing streak in ACC tournament play and reach the semifinals for the first time since 1995. The ninth-seeded Seminoles helped their chances for an NCAA bid by edging Maryland 67-65 in the second round Thursday.

Florida State dropped a pair of 12-point decisions to Virginia in the regular season and could use another big performance from 7-3 Boris Bojanovsky, who slammed home the winning basket against Maryland. The Cavaliers had their 13-game win streak snapped at Maryland on Sunday, but finished with a 16-2 record in league play. The winner plays the winner of Friday’s North Carolina-Pittsburgh matchup.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2, ACC Network

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (19-12): Bojanovsky scored 12 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds against Maryland while blocking his eighth shot in four games. More of the same from the big Slovakian would help Florida State’s top three scorers – Ian Miller, Aaron Thomas and Okaro White. Miller had 17 points and Thomas had 11 of his 14 in the second half of Thursday’s win while White only had four points, but registered seven rebounds and assisted on Bojanovsky’s dunk with less than one second left.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (25-6): The Cavaliers give up 55.4 points per contest and allow teams only 38.4 percent shooting with stifling defense and depth. Nine players log at least nine minutes per game and only two average double figures in scoring – Malcolm Brogdon (12.6) and Joe Harris (11.4), who has made a team-best 59 3-pointers. Justin Anderson won the sixth man award from the ACC media while Akil Mitchell was named to the All-Defensive team and London Perrantes to the All-Freshman team.

TIP-INS

1. The Cavaliers have recorded 715 points off the bench, averaging 23.1 per game, and a reserve has led the team in scoring seven times.

2. Florida State won the ACC tournament in 2012 and has made the quarterfinals six straight seasons.

3. Virginia is one of three teams in the nation to improve its win total in each of the last five seasons.

PREDICTION: Virginia 70, Florida State 64