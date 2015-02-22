Preview: Florida State at Virginia

Third-ranked Virginia looks to take another step toward winning the ACC regular-season title when it hosts Florida State on Sunday. The Cavaliers have one conference loss – every other team has at least three – so only their own stumbles can prevent them from claiming the crown and earning the top seed for the ACC tournament. The Seminoles have played well of late with five wins in their last seven games and are coming off a 69-60 win over Boston College on Wednesday.

Virginia matched the best 25-game start in school history when it defeated Pittsburgh 61-49 on Monday. The contest against the Seminoles represents the fourth consecutive game the Cavaliers will play without standout guard Justin Anderson, who fractured a finger on his left hand on Feb. 7 and is unlikely to return prior to mid-March. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton is expecting a fierce battle and he told reporters, “I’m sure that Virginia will not give us very much room for error.”

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (15-12, 7-7 ACC): The Seminoles have scored fewer than 60 points in three of their last six games and now they visit a Virginia squad allowing the fewest in the nation at 50.8 per game. Guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes leads the way with 13.6 points and 4.5 assists while guard Montay Brandon is shooting 55.2 percent from the field while averaging 12.2 points and a team-best 5.5 rebounds. Guard Devon Bookert had 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting – including four 3-pointers – in the victory over Boston College and has made a team-high 48 from behind the arc while averaging 11 points per game.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (24-1, 12-1): Leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon (1,003) went over the 1,000-point mark in the victory over Pittsburgh and coach Tony Bennett was overjoyed for the guard who averages 13.8 points. “I told him how proud I was of him, because he is just a complete player,” Bennett told reporters. “He is steady, he is tough and he is often guarding the best perimeter players. In all ways he is an ambassador for this university and this program.” Forward Anthony Gill averages 11.2 points and a team-best 6.7 rebounds and has scored in double digits 15 times this season.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia went 3-0 against the Seminoles last season and has won four of the past five meetings.

2. The Cavaliers have won at least 12 ACC games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1981-82 and 1982-83.

3. Rathan-Mayes has made 31 3-pointers, but his long-range percentage is just 24.6.

PREDICTION: Virginia 56, Florida State 47