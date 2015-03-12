Preview: Florida State vs. Virginia

Fourth-ranked Virginia begins its quest for a second straight ACC tournament title when it takes on ninth-seeded Florida State in the quarterfinals Thursday in Greensboro, N.C. The top-seeded Cavaliers saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end with a 59-57 loss at Louisville in the regular-season finale for only its second defeat in league play. Florida State, which lost 51-41 at Virginia last month, held off a late rally to edge Clemson 76-73 in Wednesday’s second round.

Virginia, the top team in the nation in scoring defense (50.2), must find a way to contain freshman guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes after his 30-point performance for the Seminoles on Wednesday. The Cavaliers will likely be without second-leading scorer Justin Anderson, who is recovering from an appendectomy after suffering a fractured finger Feb. 7. Virginia is 7-1 since Anderson went down, led by first team All-ACC pick Malcolm Brogdon.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN, ACC Network

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (17-15): Rathan-Mayes has reached 30 points in two of his last four games and made five 3-pointers in the victory Wednesday – one shy of his season-best. The Seminoles will need big efforts from others, including Montay Brandon after he poured in 17 against Clemson for his fourth straight double-digit effort. Devon Bookert, who has drained 39.7 percent of his 3-point attempts, missed both opportunities from behind the arc in the second-round contest and was held to four points.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (28-2): Brogdon does a little of everything for the Cavaliers while leading the team in scoring (13.7), and has drained 8-of-19 from 3-point range over the last three contests. Anderson still leads the team in 3-point makes with 46 despite missing eight games and Virginia will need someone to step up from behind the arc if the junior can’t go in the tournament. Forward Anthony Gill has had an outstanding season while averaging 11.6 points, a team-high 6.7 rebounds and shooting 59.3 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton needs one victory to break the tie with J.K. Kennedy (236, 1949-66) for the most in program history.

2. Virginia F-C Mike Tobey was named the Sixth Man of the Year by the ACC coaches after posting 7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

3. The Cavaliers have won the last four meetings, but the all-time series is deadlocked at 22 victories apiece.

PREDICTION: Virginia 64, Florida State 56