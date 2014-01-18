On balance, Virginia too much for Florida State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Balance would be the word to describe the 2013-14 version of the Virginia Cavalier basketball team.

Entering Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference game against Florida State, Virginia boasted five players averaging at least seven points per game, with leading scorer Joe Harris at 10.9.

That trend continued as Harris led four Cavaliers in double figures, catapulting Virginia to a 78-66 victory over the Seminoles at John Paul Jones Arena.

After playing only two minutes in Virginia’s last game against the Seminoles after being injured, Harris scored a game-high 18 points.

Malcolm Brogdon finished with 16, Mike Tobey had 13 and Justin Anderson added 10 as the Cavaliers improved to 4-1 in the ACC, their best start in the Tony Bennett era.

“(Harris) was real solid,” Bennett said of his senior guard. “He was in good rhythm and he’s playing very efficient. He was moving hard and was very sharp today.”

Virginia (13-5, 4-1) completed its first two-game sweep of Florida State since the 2000-01 season.

Florida State got as close as 12 points late in the game as Devon Bookert knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:22 to play. That would be as close as the Seminoles would get however, as Harris’ 3-pointer with 2:15 to play, along with several free throws down the stretch, including 5-for-5 b y Brogdon.

“The closeness of the score does not indicate how well they really played,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “I thought they did an outstanding job of executing their offense. I‘m not so sure our defense was as bad as the percentage might indicate.”

Virginia shot 49.1 percent from the field for the game, including 7-of-11 from 3-point range, and sank 17-of-23 free throws.

“I thought they made tough shots,” Hamilton said. “It’s one of those days where they were on and were in rhythm with their offense, and we couldn’t seem to disrupt that.”

Florida State (12-5, 3-2) was led by Okaro White and Aaron Thomas, who each scored 15 points. The Seminoles outrebounded Virginia, 31-28, but were haunted by turnovers, coughing up the ball 18 times.

“The first time we played them, they had some (turnovers), too,” Bennett said. “Some of it is our defense and some of it is carelessness. The points off of turnovers has helped us both times we played them.”

Virginia scored 26 points off of those 18 Seminole turnovers, while recording 18 assists on 27 field goals. Brogdon led Virginia with six assists, while freshman point guard London Perrantes added four.

After Bookert opened up the game with a 3-pointer, Virginia went on a blistering 28-8 run to lead, 28-11, with 8:06 left in the first half.

The Seminoles would try to creep back in it with an 8-1 run to cut the Cavalier lead to 34-23, before Virginia ended the half on an 11-3 run to lead, 45-26, after 20 minutes.

Virginia was unconscious from the field in the first half, shooting 55.2 percent from the field, which included 83.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Harris led the Cavaliers with 10 points in the half, while Anderson and Brogdon each added eight.

Florida State was led by Aaron Thomas, who scored seven first half points, as the Seminoles shot 42.9 percent from the field.

Virginia will be back in action Monday night, when North Carolina visits, while Florida State will host Notre Dame on Tuesday.

NOTES: Virginia ended a 10-game losing streak at Florida State and a 17-game losing streak in the state of Florida with their win over the Seminoles on Jan. 4. ... After losing their ACC opener to Virginia, Florida State has won three straight conference games. ... Florida State ranks third nationally in field goal percentage defense at .363. ... Virginia’s Malcolm Brogdon has made 25 of his last 26 free throws.