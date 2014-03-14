Harris heats up, lifts Virginia to ACC semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Lingering concerns about a shooting slump for Virginia guard Joe Harris going into the postseason were erased almost immediately Friday.

Harris matched his season high with 20 points as sixth-ranked Virginia beat Florida State 64-51 in Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal play at Greensboro Coliseum.

“One of his strengths is he knows when to step up,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of Harris. “He has a good feel on when to let it come, when to be assertive.”

Reserve forward Anthony Gill scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half for top-seeded Virginia, which will make its first semifinal appearance since 1995.

The Cavaliers (26-6), who are playing as the tournament’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 1981, head to the semifinals Saturday to face the winner of the Pittsburgh-North Carolina game.

“We wanted to show everybody we deserved to be here and we deserved to be the No. 1 seed,” Gill said. “We can go on to big things.”

Virginia built a 15-point lead by midway through the second half on its way to beating the Seminoles for the third time this season.

Harris, a senior, made 14 of 49 shots across the last five games of the regular season, but he notched his most points of the season against an ACC opponent in Friday’s game. He was on the winning side in a game in the ACC tournament for the first time.

“I was able to keep my (defender) in movement and that allowed me to get some good shots,” Harris said. “The guys were setting some good screens and I was able to shoot in rhythm. ... I don’t worry too much about missing shots. I just try to go out there and help my team.”

Bennett said there was no need to script anything specific for Harris because he found good looks within the normal offense.

“He was moving very hard without the ball,” Bennett said. “You could see him getting the ball in that space where he could do things.”

Virginia lost its previous four outings in ACC tournament play.

Forward Okaro White scored 17 points and guard Aaron Thomas had 13 points for the ninth-seeded Seminoles (19-13), who were unable to secure a much-needed marque victory to bolster its chances of making the NCAA Tournament.

Florida State, which eliminated Maryland a day earlier on a last-second dunk, also received 10 points from guard Ian Miller.

“I was pleased with the first 15, 16 minutes of the game,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “The second half, the quality of their depth took its toll on us. ... Our indecisive mindset of whether we rotate (on defense). That gave them some easy baskets. They kept executing and executing.”

The outcome gives Virginia 26 victories for the first time since a 29-win campaign in 1982-83.

Virginia was coming off a loss to Maryland on Sunday, when its school-record 13-game ACC winning streak was snapped by Maryland.

Gill’s jumper to end the first half put Virginia ahead 32-25, matching its largest lead. Before that, Gill twice scored on dunks off offensive rebounds.

“It’s very hard to come back against a team like Virginia,” White said. “You can’t get down.”

Gill had a total of 10 points in two regular-season games against Florida State.

The Cavaliers received 26 points from reserves. That helped make up for a six-point outing from guard Malcolm Brogdon, the team’s leading scorer during the regular season. He made 2 of 10 shots from the field.

“To have someone like Anthony to come in, that was important,” Bennett said. “We’ve seen Anthony do that and we needed that.”

The Cavaliers received an encouraging early boost from Harris, who made four of his first six attempts from the field and had 10 points by halftime.

White racked up 13 points in the first half for Florida State, which went to a smaller lineup in stretches.

Florida State center Boris Bojanovsky, who scored the winning points against Maryland, was without a point and had only one rebound after a double-double a day earlier.

Florida State’s only three losses in the last month have come against teams in the current national rankings, also falling in home games with North Carolina and Syracuse.

The last time Virginia defeated the same opponent three times in a season came in 2006, with Virginia Tech the victim.

NOTES: Virginia won its 11th game of the season away from home, matching its largest total in that category in 19 years. ... Florida State G Ian Miller was in the starting lineup for the seventh consecutive game even though he was named the ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year by coaches earlier in the week. ... Virginia G Justin Anderson was named the top sixth man in media voting. ... Virginia is one of three teams nationally to improve on its victory total for the fifth consecutive year.