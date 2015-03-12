Virginia moves on to ACC semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Third-ranked Virginia won a game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and a large portion of the discussion was about a player who didn’t score a point.

That’s the way it goes for the defensive-minded Cavaliers, who are gearing up for another postseason run and trying to get their roster back to full health.

The return of forward Justin Anderson after more than a month’s absence was an inspirational boost, but others did some of the heavy lifting in a 58-44 victory against Florida State on Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum.

“Of course, he looked rusty,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of Anderson. “But my hope is next time he’s out there he’s better.”

Reserve center Mike Tobey and forward Evan Nolte scored 11 points apiece as Virginia, buoyed by a strong start, won despite shooting only 33.3 percent in the second half.

Top-seeded and defending champion Virginia (29-2) advances to take on North Carolina in Friday night’s semifinal.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon scored all 10 of his points in the second half for Virginia.

Anderson, who missed eight games with a broken finger followed by an appendectomy, played for the first time since Feb. 7. He missed his only two shots during his 12 minutes on the court.

“I have big faith,” Anderson said. “It’s a game I’ve been playing so long. I‘m thankful to just be out there a minute. I trust the process.”

Anderson wore some protective bandaging on his left hand. His first shot Thursday was a would-be dunk blocked by Florida State forward Jarquez Smith in the first half.

Still, Brogdon called it a successful return for his teammate.

“He was very patient today, so I thought he was very good for us,” Brogdon said. “I want him to shoot more, always.”

Guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 13 points for ninth-seeded Florida State (17-16).

Thousands of Virginia fans, who found their ways into the coliseum before the much-anticipated second game of the session, had plenty to cheer about in the early going.

But Florida State closed within 39-34 by the 10:20 mark. That rally fizzled when Brogdon scored his first points on a 14-foot jumper with nine minutes left. Nolte followed with a 3-pointer.

But the Seminoles struck back for the next five points.

Tobey dunked for the Cavaliers and then an offensive foul on Florida State drew coach Leonard Hamilton’s ire, resulting in a technical foul with 5:29 remaining.

“I don’t normally get technical,” Hamilton said. “We lost by 14. I felt fortunate that it didn’t affect the game.”

One of Bennett’s biggest concerns was Virginia’s 14 turnovers.

“Those hurt when you go in there and all of a sudden they’re getting breakouts,” he said.

Virginia held a 34-17 halftime lead despite no scoring from Brogdon and Anderson, who have the two highest scoring averages on the team.

Florida State, which barely held on for a 76-73 victory against Clemson a day earlier after leading by 20 points, trailed 16-2 by the time Anderson was in the action.

“When you give a team of that caliber that working margin, you put yourself in a very difficult situation,” Hamilton said. “We had the game within a couple of possessions (in the second half) and they made a couple of plays.”

The Cavaliers went eight minutes with only seven points while forward Darion Atkins picked up his second foul with 8:23 left in the first half. During an 11-possession stretch, Virginia committed seven turnovers.

But Florida State went cold, and the margin grew to 26-11.

Rathan-Mayes, who had 30 points a round earlier against Clemson, made 2 of 8 shots in the first half and was 6 of 18 (1 of 8 on 3-pointers) for the game.

NOTES: Virginia won 51-41 at home against Florida State in the lone regular-season meeting. ... The Cavaliers lead the series 23-22. ... Virginia is the tournament’s top seed for the second year in a row. ... Florida State advanced to the quarterfinals for the ninth year in a row. ... Florida State G Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who scored 30 points Wednesday against Clemson, became the first freshman in ACC history to have three games of 30 or more points. ... With 236 wins, coach Leonard Hamilton is tied as Florida State’s winningest coach with J.K. Kennedy (1949-66). Hamilton is already the winningest coach at Miami.