Preview: Florida State at Virginia Tech

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton lamented missed chances after the Seminoles’ latest loss, and he could have been describing Saturday’s opponent as much as his team. Florida State travels to Virginia Tech in a matchup of two teams with a combined 5-14 mark in ACC play. The Seminoles committed 17 turnovers in Wednesday’s 62-56 home loss to Clemson, while the Hokies blew a 13-point lead Tuesday in losing 72-70 at Syracuse.

Half of Virginia Tech’s eight ACC defeats have come by three points or less, and overall the Hokies have lost by three points or less seven times. The Seminoles’ last four conference losses have been by single digits. “You can’t afford to have missed opportunities,” Hamilton told reporters after the Seminoles shot 11-of-20 from the free-throw line in the second half against the Tigers.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (12-11, 4-6 ACC): The Seminoles will look for 7-3 center Boris Bojanovsky to build off his 13-point, 10-rebound performance Wednesday, but the Seminoles gave up 16 points off turnovers and shot 35.7 percent from the field. Leading scorer Xavier Rathan-Mayes has 20 points in his past two games after scoring 56 in his previous two contests. The Seminoles are third in the ACC in free throws made but last in made 3-pointers.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (9-13, 1-8): Bibbs leads the Hokies in scoring at 13.7 points while shooting 48.9 percent from the field, and Adam Smith ranks second in the conference in 3-point shooting (43.1 percent). Jalen Hudson scored a season-high 18 points against Syracuse, but Virginia Tech still lost for the 11th time in its past 15 games. “We’ve just got to learn to close out games,” Smith told reporters after the Hokies committed eight turnovers in the final six minutes against the Orange.

TIP-INS

1. The Seminoles have won seven of the past eight meetings with the Hokies, including an 86-75 home triumph Jan. 6.

2. The Hokies are last in the ACC in free-throw percentage (62.5 percent).

3. Hamilton has 231 victories at Florida State, five away from matching J.K. Kennedy (236; 1949-66) for most in school history.

PREDICTION: Florida State 64, Virginia Tech 60