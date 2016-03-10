Virginia Tech 96, Florida State 85

Guard Seth Allen led a balanced scoring attack with 20 points as Virginia Tech turned away Florida State 96-85 in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament’s second round Wednesday night at the Verizon Center in Washington.

Guard Justin Robinson’s 18 points and guard Justin Bibbs’ 16 contributed to Virginia Tech’s attack.

Forward Zach LeDay added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the sixth-seeded Hokies, who will meet third-seeded Miami in Thursday night’s quarterfinals.

Virginia Tech, which posted a season-high point total, scored 30 points on 37 free throws in a foul-plagued game. The Hokies shot 53.7 percent from the field.

Florida State gave up more than 86 points for only the second time this season.

Guard Devon Bookert led Florida State (19-13) with 19 points before fouling out with 1:05 left.

Guard Dwayne Bacon and guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes poured in 13 points apiece, forward Jarquez Smith had 11 points and guard Malik Beasley supplied 10 points for the Seminoles, who had won their previous three games -- including a matchup a day earlier with last-place Boston College.

The Hokies (19-13) stormed to a 30-19 lead while playing in front of what felt like a home crowd. They led 45-38 at halftime and held a double-digit lead for extended stretches in the second half.