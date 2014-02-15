Preview: Florida State at Wake Forest

Both teams will be looking to turn things around and create a spark as the regular season winds down when Florida State visits Wake Forest on Saturday. Florida State recognizes that if it is to make any kind of a mark this year, the time to move is now. “We’ve been here before as a staff and as a team,” coach Leonard Hamilton told the Tallahassee Democrat. “The true test of character is how you’re going to respond.”

Wake Forest has fallen in four straight and its latest loss at North Carolina State, which featured a porous defense that allowed the Wolfpack 52.5 percent shooting, was particularly demoralizing. “It was either we weren’t in position to guard them correctly,” coach Jeff Bzdelik told the Winston-Salem Journal, “or when we did have an opportunity to stop them, we bailed them out. And sometimes we got a stop and we didn’t finish the play.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (14-10, 5-7 ACC): The Seminoles were hot out of the gate in ACC play, winning four of their first six games, but they have since lost five of six and of late have found trouble against a trio of teams they beat handily earlier in the season. Clemson, Maryland and Miami have gotten past Florida State after the Seminoles average margin of victory against the three was a shade over 16 points in consecutive wins from Jan. 9-15. “We’ve still got a lot of basketball to play,” Hamilton told reporters. “We’ll get back to the drawing board and see if we can come out with a victory (against Wake Forest).”

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (14-10, 4-7): The Demon Deacons would be well advised to bring their A game against the Seminoles, with road tilts at Maryland and North Carolina looming immediately after. Wake Forest is 1-6 on the road this season and has only two wins in its last 18 games away from home. Guard Codi Miller-McIntyre, who leads the Demon Deacons with a scoring average of 14.4, returned after a one-game absence due to a sprained ankle to record a team-high 15 points against North Carolina State.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest leads the all-time series against Florida State 24-21, but the Demon Deacons have lost six of the last eight meetings.

2. Florida State trails only Duke among ACC teams in both field goal percentage (46.7 percent) and 3-point field goal percentage (37.3).

3. Wake Forest are limiting opponents to 30.2 percent from behind the arc, which ranks second in the conference to Clemson (27).

PREDICTION: Florida State 63, Wake Forest 60