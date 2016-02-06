Preview: Florida State at Wake Forest

Florida State aims for its fourth straight win when it visits ACC rival Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. After a slow start to conference play, the Seminoles have evened up their ACC record at 5-5 and have their sights set on cracking into the top half of the league standings.

Guard Malik Beasley sees Florida State’s earlier struggles as a benefit moving forward, with key matchups against some of the conference’s top teams ahead likely to determine the Seminoles’ postseason fate. “We had to fight through adversity earlier in the season,” Beasley told reporters. “I think that’s helping us now.” Following double-digit wins over Boston College and Clemson, Florida State edged North Carolina State 77-73 on Monday for its third straight win. The Demon Deacons have fallen on hard times of late, losing seven in a row and nine of their last 10 since a 9-3 start.

TV: Noon ET, RSN, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (15-7, 5-5 ACC): Beasley and fellow freshman guard, Dwayne Bacon, have emerged as the top offensive threats for the Seminoles with scoring averages of 17.4 points and 16.4, respectively. Bacon is also the team’s leading rebounder, pulling down 5.8 boards per game, and Beasley ranks second (5.6). Xavier Rathan-Mayes is the only other Florida State player averaging double figures in scoring, contributing 11.7 points to go with a team-best five assists per game - good for third among ACC players.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (10-12, 1-9): Guard Mitchell Wilbekin told the Winston-Salem Journal that the Demon Deacons’ most recent loss, a 76-62 defeat on their home court at the hands of Clemson, was particularly troubling. “I think they just punched us in the mouth,” Wilbekin said. “We kind of just folded, instead of responding and fighting back.” Devin Thomas leads the team in scoring (16.3 points per game), rebounds (9.9) and blocks (1.7).

TIP-INS

1. Florida State has won three straight and seven of the last eight games in the series against Wake Forest.

2. The Demon Deacons start a three-game trip after meeting the Seminoles, their longest stretch of true road contests since 2004-05.

3. Bacon has been named ACC Rookie of the Week four times and the all-time record is 10, shared by Georgia Tech’s Kenny Anderson (1990), North Carolina’s Tyler Hansbrough (2006) and Duke’s Jabari Parker (2014).

PREDICTION: Florida State 73, Wake Forest 68