Florida State 67, Wake Forest 60: Ian Miller scored 25 points off the bench as the visiting Seminoles shook off a rough start to fend off the Demon Deacons in ACC play.

Aaron Thomas added 19 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for Florida State (15-10, 6-7 ACC), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Montay Brandon chipped in with eight points and Okaro White notched six, while Boris Bojanovsky rejected six Wake Forest shots.

Coron Williams’ 18 points off the bench led the offense for the Demon Deacons (14-11, 4-8), who lost their fifth straight game. Tyler Cavanaugh and Travis McKie each recorded 14 points and seven rebounds while McKie added three assists, two steals and a block for Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons had control of the game early, jumping out to a 24-8 lead, led by nine points from Williams. Florida State answered by riding five points from Miller and four apiece from Thomas and White to hit intermission down 29-23.

The Seminoles pulled even for the first time with a layup from Miller, capping six straight points to kick off the second half. Florida State took its first lead with 12:18 to play on a jumper from Devon Bookert and after Wake Forest battled back from a nine-point deficit to tie the game at 55 with 3:48 remaining, Brandon and Miller combined for six points in a row as part of a 10-1 charge to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State has won seven of the last nine meetings against Wake Forest. ... The Demon Deacons shot just 6-of-21 from 3-point range. ... The Seminoles outrebounded Wake Forest 41-27.