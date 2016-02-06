Florida State 91, Wake Forest 71

All five Florida State starters scored in double figures as the Seminoles defeated host Wake Forest 91-71 on Saturday afternoon at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. extending their winning streak to four games.

Guard Malik Beasley led Florida State (16-7, 6-5 ACC) with 16 points, while guards Montay Brandon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes both tallied 13 points. Center Boris Bojanovsky and guard Dwayne Bacon had 11 points apiece.

Reserve forward Cornelius Hudson paced Wake Forest with 17 points. Guard Bryant Crawford had 13 points and guard Codi Miller-McIntyre added 12 points for the Demon Deacons (10-13, 1-10), who lost their eighth game in a row. Forward Devin Thomas provided 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Florida State, which has won for consecutive games in the series with Wake Forest, scored the final eight points of the first half for a 37-33 lead at the break. It was 52-50 before the Seminoles pulled to a 10-point lead.

The Seminoles shot 50 percent from the field. Beasley, guard Benji Bell and guard Devon Bookert all hit three 3-pointers.

Wake Forest, which plays its next three games on the road, gave up 90 points or more for the third time in ACC play.