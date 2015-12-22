Preview: Fordham at Boston College

The inaugural Atlantic-10/ACC Challenge is capped off Tuesday afternoon when a streaking Fordham squad takes on Boston College at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Eagles have won two in a row since a six-game skid and hope to be settling down before conference play begins Jan. 2.

Leading scorer Eli Carter certainly has turned a corner following some struggles and recorded 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in a 69-61 win over Delaware on Saturday. “It’s ridiculous. The last couple of games he’s starting to figure it out,” Eagles coach Jim Christian told reporters of Carter, who is averaging 18 points, 9.5 assists and eight rebounds during the two-game winning streak. Carter will need some scoring help for Boston College to keep up with the Rams, who have five double-digit scorers and entered Sunday ranked 20th in the country in field-goal percentage (49.2). Fordham’s nine-game winning streak is its longest since a 13-game run in 1990-91.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FORDHAM (9-1): Freshman guard Joseph Chartouny has been a wonderful addition with his all-around game, leading the Rams in assists (5.2) and ranking second in rebounds (6.4). His career-high 21 points in a 70-53 win over Maine on Saturday was timely, as leading scorer Mandell Thomas was held to four points on 1-of-8 shooting and forward Christian Sengfelder - one of those five players averaging at least 10 points - was inactive. Fordham forced 27 turnovers in the win and entered Sunday ranked third nationally with both 19.5 turnovers forced per game and 10.6 steals per game.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (5-6): Center Dennis Clifford was knocked out of the Delaware game for a moment after taking an inadvertant elbow midway through the first half, and his absence was notable, as the Blue Hens quickely went on a 16-4 run to take the lead into halftime. The senior returned to begin the second half, scored on the first possession and finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. “It’s huge for us, man,” Christian said of Clifford’s return after halftime. “Dennis is huge. He got 10 defensive rebounds in a half (of action).”

1. Rams F Ryan Rhoomes has posted a double-double in three of his last six games.

2. Eagles G Matt Milon scored 12 points in 15 minutes off the bench against Delaware and is 15-of-27 from 3-point range this season.

3. Virginia Tech opposes Saint Joseph’s in the opening game of the doubleheader.

PREDICTION: Fordham 79, Boston College 75