Boston College 64, Fordham 55
#US College Basketball
December 22, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Boston College 64, Fordham 55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boston College 64, Fordham 55

Guard Jerome Robinson scored a game-high 19 points to lead Boston College to a 64-55 victory over Fordham on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Robinson went 7 of 7 from the free throw line and added six rebounds and three steals.

Guard Eli Robinson finished with 12 points and also went 7 of 7 from the line but was just 2 of 9 from the field for the Eagles (6-6).

Boston College won despite shooting just 41.5 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from 3-point range (3 of 18).

Guard Antwoine Anderson scored 14 points to lead Fordham (9-2), which shot only 32.1 percent from the field and was outrebounded 38-26. Guard Jon Severe had 11 points and forward Ryan Rhoomes totaled 10 points and nine rebounds.

Fordham took a 40-39 lead with 9:13 remaining in the game on a basket by Rhoomes, but Boston College guard Sammy Barnes-Thompkins hit a 3-pointer to push the Eagles back in front with 8:55 left, where they remained the rest of the way.

