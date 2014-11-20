Preview: Fordham at Maryland

Maryland concludes a three-game homestand to open the season when it plays Fordham on Thursday. The Terrapins have an average winning margin of 35 points in their two games, the first time they have accomplished that feat since 2006-07. Forward Dez Wells is off to a hot start, averaging 22.5 points and shooting .654 from the floor in victories over Central Connecticut State 93-57 and Wagner 82-48.

The Terrapins have put games away early, outscoring opponents 81-43 in the first half. Freshman guard Melo Trimble has stepped right into the starting lineup and is averaging 11.5 points, and had 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists against Central Connecticut on Monday. The Rams have a top freshman of their own in Eric Paschall, who had 31 points and 10 rebounds in his college debut, a 94-77 victory over the New York Institute of Technology in the season opener.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT FORDHAM (1-1): The Rams need to get sophomore Jon Severe up to speed after the guard was suspended for the season opener for a violation of team rules and was 0-for-5 from the floor in 11 minutes of playing time in a 73-54 loss at Penn State. Severe set a school scoring record for a freshman with 536 points and was named to the Atlantic-10 All-Rookie team last season. Chris Sengfelder is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, and Ryan Rhomes is chipping in 10 points and 10.5 rebounds.

ABOUT MARYLAND (2-0): The Terrapins may have found a replacement for senior forward Evan Smotrycz, who broke a bone in his foot and will be out at least another two weeks. Damonte Dodd, a 6-11 sophomore, got the start against Central Connecticut after senior Jon Graham struggled against Wagner and had seven points, four blocks and five rebounds. Jake Lyman is second on the team in scoring at 15 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Wells was named to the preseason 50-player Wooden Award list.

2. The Terrapins’ recruiting class was ranked No. 9 in the nation by Scout.com

3. Maryland freshman Michel Cekovsky, a 7-1 center from Slovakia, has five blocks in 32 minutes over the first two games.

PREDICTION: Maryland 87, Fordham 65