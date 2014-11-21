FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland 66, Fordham 50
#Intel
November 21, 2014 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

Maryland 66, Fordham 50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Minor edits.)

Maryland 66, Fordham 50: Jared Nickens came off the bench to score 13 points to lead the host Terrapins over the cold-shooting Rams.

Forward Jake Layman was 5-of-6 for 12 points, and guard Richaud Pack added nine points and a team-high eight rebounds for Maryland (3-0). The Terrapins made 11-of-12 free throws in the final 2:18 after making only five of their first 14 attempts.

Ryan Rhoomes and Mandell Thomas had 14 points apiece for Fordham (1-2), which shot 30.6 percent from the field. Christian Sengfelder added eight points and five rebounds for the Rams.

Layman scored six points to spark the Terrapins to a 16-6 run to open the second half and take a 39-24 lead. A layup by Pack put Maryland up 53-34 with 4:18 remaining before the Terrapins won it at the free-throw line.

Maryland led 23-18 after a sloppy first half in which the Terrapins committed 11 turnovers and Fordham shot 23 percent from the field. Nickens hit two 3-pointers as Maryland shot better from long range (42 percent) than it did from inside the arc (30 percent).

GAME NOTEBOOK: Maryland reserve Varun Ram was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in a 21-second span with less than two minutes remaining. … Damonte Dodd and Jon Graham were a combined 0-for-1 from the floor and finished with three points playing in place of Maryland F Evan Smotrycz, who is out with foot fracture. … Fordham dropped to 1-9 all-time against Maryland.

