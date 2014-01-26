Preview: Fordham at Massachusetts

Looking at their records, onemight think that it would be No. 12 Massachusetts coming off a winand Fordham off a loss heading into their Atlantic 10 contest Sundayin Amherst, Mass. But for only the second time this season, the Minutemenare dealing with a setback, having been upset by Richmond in theirlast outing. That’s left Massachusetts looking up in the Atlantic 10standings and needing to avoid any more missteps in order to make itback to the top.

Meanwhile, for the first time in2014, the Rams are coming off a victory, hoping to match theirlongest winning streak of the season. Fordham isn’t lacking forscoring with two of the top three scorers in the Atlantic 10 infreshman Jon Severe (first with 20.9 points per game) and senior Branden Frazier(third, 18.1). Unfortunately, the Rams can’t stop anyone on theother end of the court, giving up an average of 77 points.

TV: Noon ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT FORDHAM (8-10, 1-4 Atlantic10): The goal of the game is to put the ball in the basket, and ifit’s not going in, a team is going to struggle. You don’t have totell that to Fordham coach Tom Pecora, whose team is having problemsgetting wins thanks in large part to the team’s .402 field-goalpercentage, which ranks 325th in the country. “We‘retaking care of the basketball, and we’re getting more shots up thanour opponent, but right now, our shooters are really struggling,”Pecora told the Fordham Ram. “I grew up on defense and rebounding,but the most important stat is offensive field goal percentage, andright now, ours is horrible.”

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (16-2, 3-1):Forget the shouting - after a loss, Massachusetts coach Derek Kelloggis looking to get his team to shake it off by having fun. TheMinutemen spent their first practice following Wednesday’s setback toRichmond playing shooting games and generally trying to lift eachother up by having a good time together. “We had a fun day of a lotof shooting and a lot of competitive games,” Kellogg told the DailyHampshire Gazette. “When you have a good group that likes eachother and enjoys each other’s company, that’s beneficial when thingsaren’t going perfect. The best way to get it out of your system is topractice and play again and be around each other.”

TIP-INS

1. Fordham F Ryan Rhoomes ranksfifth in the Atlantic 10 with 7.9 rebounds per game and second in theleague with a .659 field-goal percentage.

2. Massachusetts G Chaz Williamsranks third in the country in assists per game with 7.3.

3. Although Massachusetts holds adominant 15-3 edge in games between the two schools played inAmherst, the last three contests on the Minutemen’s home floor havebeen decided by four, two and four points.

PREDICTION: Massachusetts 78,Fordham 71