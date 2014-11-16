Preview: Fordham at Penn State

Penn State believes it can become more of a factor in the Big Ten and the Nittany Lions look to build momentum when they host Fordham on Sunday. Penn State can start with two straight victories for the first time in three seasons after a 61-48 triumph in its opener against Morgan State on Friday night. High-scoring guard D.J. Newbill leads a veteran group for the Nittany Lions and freshman backcourt partner Shep Garner impressed in his college debut with 14 points.

Coach Patrick Chambers told reporters after Garner’s 6-of-9 shooting performance, “To be a freshman and to come out a play the way he did is great. The future’s bright for him.” Fordham swingman Eric Paschall also hopes to build on an outstanding college debut after scoring 31 points in a 94-77 win over NYIT on Friday. The Rams also expect to get Atlantic-10 third-team preseason pick Jon Severe back from a one-game suspension.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT FORDHAM (1-0): Paschall shot 12-of-22 from the field, setting a school scoring record for a freshman in his first game, and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Rams recorded their most points in an opener since 1993. Severe, who sat out after violating team rules, should benefit from Paschall’s presence after averaging 17.3 points and draining 79 shots from 3-point range as a freshman last season. Junior Ryan Rhoomes contributed a double-double in the opener and freshman Christian Sengfelder scored 17.

ABOUT PENN STATE (1-0): Newbill scored 17 points and Geno Thorpe added a career-high 11 off the bench in the opener for the Nittany Lions, who turned the ball over 18 times. More will be needed from the veteran starting front court of Ross Travis, Brandon Taylor and Donovon Jack as they went 4-of-16 from the field with nine combined points in the opener. Taylor did grab a team-high nine rebounds and 7-1 Jordan Dickerson came off the bench for a solid 15 minutes, scoring four points with two blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Newbill has started all 66 games since arriving at Penn State as a sophomore transfer and boasts 1,125 career points.

2. Fordham, which won only two games on the road last season, was picked last in the Atlantic-10’s preseason poll.

3. Travis, a 6-7 senior, has the second most career rebounds (603) of any returning player in the Big Ten.

PREDICTION: Penn State 76, Fordham 66