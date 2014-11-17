Penn State 73, Fordham 54: D.J. Newbill led four players in double figures with 18 points and dished out five assists as the Nittany Lions rolled over the visiting Rams.

Freshman Shep Garner went 4-for-8 from 3-point range to score 12 points and Brandon Taylor added 11 for Penn State (2-0), which forced 17 turnovers. John Johnson came off the bench to contribute 11 points while Ross Travis chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds for the Nittany Lions.

Eric Paschall, who scored 31 in his collegiate debut for Fordham on Friday, went 3-for-10 from the field for seven points before fouling out with 12:56 left. Nemanja Zarkovic scored 14 and Christian Sengfelder added 10 to lead the Rams (1-1), who produced 94 points in their season opener.

Fordham led by five early in the first half before Taylor made a 3-pointer and a layup to ignite a 19-1 run that was capped by Newbill’s dunk. Newbill led the way with 10 points in the opening 20 minutes, including a basket, a steal and an assist in the final 1:04 as Penn State increased its lead to 38-21 at intermission.

Travis started the second half with three straight baskets, highlighted by a dunk, to push the lead to 23 for the Nittany Lions. Zarkovic drained a 3-pointer to bring the Rams within 57-38 with 10:52 left, but Garner answered with a basket from beyond the arc and Taylor hit a jumper as Penn State halted the rally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Newbill has started all 67 games with the Nittany Lions and boasts 1,143 points in that span. … Fordham G Jon Severe, who sat out the opener due to a suspension for violating team rules after averaging 17.3 points last season, missed all five shots and did not score Sunday. … Garner’s mother, Kim, sang the national anthem for the second straight game.