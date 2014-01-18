Defense carries Saint Louis in 70-48 rout of Fordham

ST. LOUIS -- When their shots wouldn’t drop in the first half of Saturday’s Atlantic 10 Conference game against Fordham, Saint Louis got defensive.

The 24th-ranked Billikens completely stifled the high-scoring Fordham backcourt of Jon Severe and Branden Frazier, and eventually found the range offensively in the second half. It resulted in a 70-48 rout at Chaifetz Arena.

In improving to 17-2 overall and 4-0 in the A-10, Saint Louis harried Severe and Frazier, two of the conference’s top three scorers at 20.9 and 19 points per game, respectively.

While Severe scored a game-high 22 points, he hit just 9-of-25 attempts, often settling for forced shots under duress. Frazier didn’t even score, missing all 10 of his field goal tries and a pair of free throws.

”Frazier’s a really good player. I‘m a big fan of his,“ Billikens coach Jim Crews said. ”Severe’s got a quick release and he’s got range. He’s offensive-minded. I don’t know how many teams have one guy averaging 20 points and they have two.

“But it was a team effort. One guy does a good job, but collectively, I thought we did a good job corralling them.”

Meanwhile, Saint Louis finally got going on offense after halftime, hitting 50 percent from the field and expanding a 14-point halftime lead to as many as 25 points with 10:17 remaining. Its 11th straight win also put it in sole possession of first place in the A-10.

Senior forward Dwayne Evans canned 8-of-11 shots and scored 21 points to go along with a game-high 10 rebounds. Senior guard Jordair Jett reached the 1,000-point mark for his career on a foul shot with 1:28 left in the game, highlighting an 18-point, nine-rebound, six-assist performance.

“It says we’re a very good defensive team,” Jett said when asked about shooting 38.5 percent for the day and still winning by 22. “We’re turning people over, using our defense as offense, scoring in transition and off turnovers.”

“That’s a team which starts five seniors,” Rams coach Tom Pecora said of the Billikens. “We have one senior who starts and (two) juniors that play a little bit. We’re so young that I‘m still cutting our meat at pregame (meal).”

Both teams struggled to score in an ugly first half. At the second TV timeout, the Billikens led, 9-4. They didn’t crack double figures until center Rob Loe made two free throws with 9:22 on the clock.

The teams combined to hit only 14-of-59 shots in the half, but Saint Louis carved out a 30-16 lead at intermission. It lived at the foul line, converting 13-of-16 free throws, as opposed to Fordham’s 1-of-2.

Evans put the game away in the first 5:55 of the second half, scoring 12 points as he established superior post position and shot a spate of layups off quality entry passes.

Two free throws by Evans with 9:07 remaining gave the Billikens their largest lead of the day, 58-33.

Senior guard Mike McCall Jr. added 12 points for Saint Louis, which hasn’t lost since a 70-65 decision on Dec. 1 against unbeaten and fifth-ranked Wichita State. The Billikens’ other defeat was a six-point verdict to No. 3 Wisconsin in Mexico on Nov. 26.

“Any coach in the country who watches tape of this team knows how good they are,” Pecora said. “We continued to compete, but they’re obviously in another class. They’re very good defensively. They took us out of what we wanted to do.”

NOTES: Fordham G Jon Severe is a four-time winner of the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Freshman of the Week Award. He entered Saturday’s game as the leading freshman scorer in Division I. ... Saint Louis is 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 1964-65, when it was a member of the Missouri Valley Conference. ... The Billikens are holding opponents to 57.8 points per game, sixth-lowest in Division I.