8 months ago
Ponds scores 26 as St. John's cruise past Fordham
#US College Basketball
December 9, 2016 / 2:04 AM / 8 months ago

Ponds scores 26 as St. John's cruise past Fordham

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ponds scores 26 as St. John's cruise past Fordham

Shamorie Ponds set a season-high with 26 points and St. John's blew past New York City rival Fordham, 90-62, Thursday night at Carnesecca Arena.

Ponds, a freshman guard, scored 25 points in his last outing but outdid himself again against the Rams. Ponds hit 7-of-11 3-pointers and almost had a triple-double with nine assists and seven rebounds.

Ponds is now averaging 17.3 points on the season, and his nine assists were also the high mark of his 10-game St. John's career.

Led by Ponds, the Red Storm (5-5) dominated even while missing leading scorer Marcus LoVett for the second consecutive game. LoVett, a freshman guard averaging 18.8 points, is dealing with an ankle injury.

St. John's shot 58.2 percent from the floor, hit 15 of 31 3-point attempts and turned what was a close game late in the first half into a blowout early in the second. Federico Mussini had 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and his three-point play at the end of the first half gave St. John's a nine-point halftime lead.

The victory was the third in a row for the Red Storm, who closed out November with five straight losses. During the three-game winning streak, St. John's is shooting 41-for-78 (52.6 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Meanwhile, it was the fourth loss in a row for Fordham (5-5). Junior forward Christian Sengfelder led the Rams with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting and junior guard Will Tavares chipped in 14 points. The Rams shot only 35.7 percent from the field and were outrebounded by St. John's, 41-21.

