Preview: Fordham at Syracuse

Syracuse hardly looked like the seventh-ranked team in the nation during the first half of its season opener. But after finding their legs in time to emerge with a victory over Cornell, the Orange hope to make it back-to-back wins when they host Fordham on Tuesday. Syracuse trailed by as many as 14 in the first half and faced a six-point deficit at halftime before Trevor Cooney’s career-high 27 points fueled the Orange to an 82-60 triumph over the Big Red.

Cooney made seven 3-pointers, while C.J. Fair added 19 points and Rakeem Christmas chipped in 12. “We learned some valuable lessons,” said sophomore guard Michael Gbinije, a transfer from Duke. “We have to come out the whole time. We can’t just come out the second half because that could beat us down the road.” Fordham also was victorious in its opener Friday, as freshman Jon Severe scored 28 points in a 20-point win over St. Francis (Pa.).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FORDHAM (1-0): Severe was 7-of-10 from 3-point range against St. Francis, while the Rams shot 13-of-28 from long range as a team. Bryan Smith added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Branden Frazier, the team’s top returning scorer, chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Fordham went 7-24 last season and most recently faced Syracuse in its 2011-12 opener, a 78-53 road defeat in which Smith had a team-high 13 points.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (1-0): Fair, the preseason pick for ACC Player of the Year, was the leading scorer (14.5) and rebounder (7.0) for the Orange last season as the program reached its fifth Final Four. Jim Boeheim’s team is replacing its starting backcourt of Brandon Triche and 2013 lottery pick Michael Carter-Williams, so Cooney’s season-opening performance was a pleasant surprise, particularly given that his season high as a freshman was 15 points. Speaking of first-year guards, Tyler Ennis takes the reins for Syracuse this season and notched eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals Friday, although he did shoot 0-of-6 from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Fair, normally a reliable ball handler, committed half of Syracuse’s 14 turnovers in its opener.

2. Severe was the New York State player of the year last season while at Christ the King High School in Queens.

3. Sophomore F Jerami Grant is expected to play for the Orange after sitting out Friday’s game for unspecified reasons.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 88, Fordham 71