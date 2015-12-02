Preview: Fort Lewis at Colorado

Colorado opened the season with a 68-62 defeat againstNo. 7 Iowa State but hasn’t lost since. The Buffaloes should be able to add totheir five-game win streak Wednesday when they welcome Division II opponent Fort Lewis tothe Coors Events Center in Boulder.

Colorado’s long-range accuracyhas been a key to its roll as the Buffaloes are shooting a Pac-12-best 42.3 percentfrom the 3-point arc. That’s made life a lot easier inside for senior big manJosh Scott, who is averaging 16.8 points and a team-leading 8.7 rebounds. Scottis shooting 63 percent from the field, including a 76.3 percent showingduring the five-game win streak. “It helps, as post players, a lot,” Scott said inthe team’s news conference Sunday following an 82-52 win over NorthernColorado. “We need it, especially since I get a lot of attention and doubleteams. When people can shoot it like that, it scares people away from wantingto do that more. ... We’re cashing out right now, so pick your poison.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT FORT LEWIS (5-0): The Skyhawks, fromDurango, Colo., have outscored their five fellow lower-division opponents by anaverage of 16.2 points, and earlier notched a 77-69 overtime exhibition roadwin over 2015 NCAA Tournament qualifier Wyoming. Sophomore guard Rasmus Bachleads the team with 18 points per game, backcourt mate Cade Kloster isaveraging 15 points and guard Will Morse is contributing 14.4 points off thebench. Overall, Fort Lewis is shooting 47.2 percent from the floor but only isoutrebounding foes by an average of 1.2 per game.

ABOUT COLORADO (5-1): Wednesday’s contest willwrap up a season-long five-game homestand for the Buffaloes, who have outscored thefirst four visitors by an average of 17 points. Guard George King ispacing the team with 17.3 points and has been a key contributor to theoutside-shooting success, connecting on 14-of-29 3-pointers. Starting guardsJosh Fortune and Dominique Collier are averaging 10.7 and 8.5 points,respectively, and Collier is dishing out a team-best 2.5 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado ranks second in Pac-12 free-throwaccuracy at 72.7 percent and has made 18 more free throws than theopposition has attempted.

2. The Buffaloes rank 16th nationally with6.2 blocked shots but are averaging 16.7 turnovers and owna minus-28 turnover differential on the season.

3. While the game officially counts in Colorado’sseason record, it will be an exhibition for Fort Lewis, which is making itsfirst trip to Boulder since 2011.

PREDICTION: Colorado 84, Fort Lewis 59