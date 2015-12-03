Colorado 95, Fort Lewis 71

Colorado center Josh Scott scored 24 points and had 15 rebounds as the Buffaloes finally pulled away from Division II Fort Lewis to win 95-71 in Boulder, Colo., on Wednesday night.

The bigger Buffaloes used their size advantage for a 45-23 edge on the glass to more than offset the Skyhawks’ 11 3-point baskets.

Scott made 11 of 15 shots from the field. Colorado guard Josh Fortune added 17 points. Junior wing Tre‘Shaun Fletcher had 13 points and a career-best seven assists.

Fort Lewis guard Joshua Blaylock scored a team-high 13 points.

Colorado (6-1) lost its opener against Iowa State but has scored at least 81 points during a six-game winning streak.

The game counts as an exhibition for Fort Lewis (5-0), but it goes on Colorado’s record.

Fort Lewis scored the first five points before Colorado went on a 17-0 run over about a five-minute stretch to seemingly take control. But the Skyhawks, who beat Wyoming in an exhibition to start their season, battled back to a 21-21 tie.

Fort Lewis was within 70-63 with 8:37 to go before going cold from the field -- making two its final 11 shots -- as Colorado slammed the door.

Fort Lewis guard Rasmus Bach, averaging a team-high 18.0 points, did not play because of a knee injury.