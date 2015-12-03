FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado 95, Fort Lewis 71
#US College Basketball
December 3, 2015 / 3:08 AM / 2 years ago

Colorado 95, Fort Lewis 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Colorado 95, Fort Lewis 71

Colorado center Josh Scott scored 24 points and had 15 rebounds as the Buffaloes finally pulled away from Division II Fort Lewis to win 95-71 in Boulder, Colo., on Wednesday night.

The bigger Buffaloes used their size advantage for a 45-23 edge on the glass to more than offset the Skyhawks’ 11 3-point baskets.

Scott made 11 of 15 shots from the field. Colorado guard Josh Fortune added 17 points. Junior wing Tre‘Shaun Fletcher had 13 points and a career-best seven assists.

Fort Lewis guard Joshua Blaylock scored a team-high 13 points.

Colorado (6-1) lost its opener against Iowa State but has scored at least 81 points during a six-game winning streak.

The game counts as an exhibition for Fort Lewis (5-0), but it goes on Colorado’s record.

Fort Lewis scored the first five points before Colorado went on a 17-0 run over about a five-minute stretch to seemingly take control. But the Skyhawks, who beat Wyoming in an exhibition to start their season, battled back to a 21-21 tie.

Fort Lewis was within 70-63 with 8:37 to go before going cold from the field -- making two its final 11 shots -- as Colorado slammed the door.

Fort Lewis guard Rasmus Bach, averaging a team-high 18.0 points, did not play because of a knee injury.

