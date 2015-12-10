Nevada 119, Fresno Pacific 70

Nevada’s balanced scoring, led by reserve guard Tyron Criswell’s career-high 26 points, was too much for cold-shooting Fresno Pacific in a 119-70 victory Wednesday night at Reno, Nev.

Five other Nevada players were in double figures including forwards Cameron Oliver (16 points) and A.J. West (11) and guards Marqueze Coleman (15) and Eric Cooper Jr. (16). The Wolf Pack outrebounded Fresno Pacific 60-24, led by seven rebounds each by Criswell and guard Lindsey Drew.

The Sunbirds, a Division II team, made only 32.4 percent of their field goal attempts. They tried 43 three-pointers and made only 14 for 32.6 percent. Fresno Pacific guard Spencer Krannitz led his team with 17 points and guard Madison Higgins added 14.

Nevada made 59.7 percent of its field goal attempts, including 54.2 percent from three-point range. The Wolf Pack (6-3) also went to the free-throw line 34 times compared to only 14 for Fresno Pacific. Nevada outscored the Sunbirds 26-10 from the line.

The Wolf Pack scored 22 points in the first 14 minutes of the game and then rallied for 68 points over the next 16. Nevada was not threatened after opening with a 9-0 lead almost seven minutes into the game.