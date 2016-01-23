Fresno State 56, Air Force 55

Forward Torren Jones’ layup with six seconds left lifted Fresno State to a 56-55 win over Air Force on Saturday at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Air Force guard Zach Kocur had given the Falcons a 55-54 lead with 22 seconds left on a 3-pointer after Fresno State guard Cezar Guerrero’s 3-point jumper with 35 seconds remaining had given the Bulldogs a 54-52 lead.

Fresno State (13-7, 4-3 Mountain West) won its second straight while Air Force (10-10, 1-6) lost its sixth consecutive game.

Fresno’s leading scorer, guard Marvelle Harris, was held to only 14 points. Jones added 12 and Guerrero had 10.

Guard Trevor Lyons led Air Force with 12 points.

Air Force trailed most of the second half until center Zach Moer’s layup with 2:31 left put the Falcons up 52-51. Air Force had a chance to extend its lead but a couple of missed shots and a turnover set the stage for Jones’ heroics.

The Falcons took momentum into halftime after Lyons sank a 3-pointer to close the first half.

The Bulldogs led 31-30, despite shooting just 35.7 percent from the field on 10 of 28 attempts. Air Force sank 50 percent of their field-goal attempts (11 of 22) but lost the battle on the boards being outrebounded 16-12

Lyons supplied 10 first-half points for the Air Force. Harris led Fresno State with seven first-half points.