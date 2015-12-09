Preview: Fresno State at Arizona

Arizona appears to be adjusting well to life without star center Kaleb Tarczewski, who will miss at least a month with a foot stress reaction. The 12th-ranked Wildcats head into Wednesday’s meeting against visiting Fresno State riding a wave of momentum following last Saturday’s 68-63 comeback win at Gonzaga.

Freshman wing Allonzo Trier made his third start at Gonzaga and solidified his spot in the lineup with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. The Wildcats earned the impressive road win by erasing a 10-point halftime deficit behind the play of guard Gabe York and forward Ryan Anderson, who had 13 points and six rebounds while battling a minor right ankle injury. The Wildcats lost four starters from last season’s Pac-12 championship squad but could have an emerging scoring threat in Trier, a 6-foot-6 McDonald’s All-American who had a season-high 22 points off the bench against Bradley last month. Trier is primed for another strong outing against Fresno State, which is looking to bounce back from a dismal 77-65 loss at Cal Poly last Saturday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (6-2): Forward Torren Jones averages 12.6 points and a team-high 9.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who have dropped two of three since opening with five straight wins. Coach Rodney Terry’s squad is looking to end a seven-game losing streak to Pac-12 opponents and will need a strong shooting night from Mountain West preseason player of the year Marvelle Harris, who leads the team at 19 points per game but was held to a season-low 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting against Cal Poly. Senior point guard Cezar Guerrero, one of the few offensive bright spots in the loss, has shot 51 percent from the field and 18-of-35 from 3-point range over the past six games.

ABOUT ARIZONA (7-1): Coach Sean Miller has been encouraged by center Dusan Ristic’s rebounding and defense, but he’d like to see more consistency on offense from the 7-foot, 255-pound sophomore, who has seen his role increase with Tarczewski out. “My hope is when you watch him on Wednesday that he’s more efficient, more sure of himself, in a better place to do the things he’s supposed to do on offense on every possession,” Miller told reporters. Miller continues to be pleased by the defensive play of guard Elliott Pitts, who played a key role in the win over Gonzaga and faces another challenge against Fresno State’s veteran backcourt.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona boasts the nation’s longest active home winning streak at 42 games.

2. The teams are meeting for the first time since Dec. 16, 2007, when Arizona notched a 69-60 win in Tucson.

3. Fresno State has won 17 straight games when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: Arizona 81, Fresno State 64