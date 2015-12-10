No. 13 Arizona 85, Fresno State 72

Freshman forward Allonzo Trier scored 27 points to lead No. 13 Arizona to an 85-72 victory over visiting Fresno State on Wednesday night at the McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz.

Senior forward Ryan Anderson had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (8-1). Junior guard Kadeem Allen scored 13 points and senior guard Gabe York had 12.

Senior guard Marvelle Harris scored 23 points for the Bulldogs (6-3). Junior guard Paul Watson had 14 points.

The teams traded leads until senior guard Cezar Guerrero put Fresno State up 24-22 with 8:30 to play in the opening period. Arizona tied the game twice over the next few minutes, but the Bulldogs carried a 46-43 lead into the break.

The Wildcats started the second half with a 7-0 run, but the Bulldogs tied the game moments later and took a 58-54 lead on a jumper by Watson with 12:32 to play. Arizona reclaimed the lead when Trier and Allen made 3-pointers to spark a 15-2 run that put the Wildcats up 69-60 with 7:18 remaining.

The Bulldogs cut the deficit to one on a layup by Guerrero with 2:59 to play, but York answered with two clutch 3-pointers to help the Wildcats pull away.