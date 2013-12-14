Preview: Fresno State at California

Coming off its most points in a single game since 2011, California hopes to keep its offense rolling when Fresno State visits on Saturday afternoon. Balance was the name of the game for Cal in its most recent win over Nevada and, with Allen Crabbe playing the NBA, that balance continues to be critical if the Golden Bears are to succeed. Justin Cobbs, who was one of six Cal players in double figures, told the San Francisco Chronicle, “This team has a lot of weapons, a lot of guys can put it in the hole, that makes us more dangerous.”

Fresno State has been the beneficiary of three overtime victories already this season, including their last two wins in the Fresno State Classic over Thanksgiving weekend. That’s when Marvelle Harris got especially hot, and the Bulldogs leading scorer has scored 20-plus in three of his last four contests. The athletic 6-4 guard also put up a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds against Cal State-Bakersfield, and is averaging 5.7 boards.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (6-4): Year three for Rodney Terry has brought mixed results — notably close wins against subpar competition like Cal State-Bakersfield and Northern Arizona to go with decisive losses to stronger competition like Pittsburgh and Utah. Along with the emergence of Harris as an elite scorer, another positive for the Bulldogs has been Oklahoma State transfer Cezar Guerrero, who has averaged 14.8 points and 4.7 assists as the squad’s new point guard. Tyler Johnson had been outstanding as well through the Bulldogs’ first six games, but has missed their last four with a right foot injury.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (7-3): Cobbs has been outstanding at point guard, racking up 14 points and 6.6 assists per game for Mike Montgomery’s squad. Further down the stat sheet though you’ll find Richard Solomon, who has averaged 11.4 points and 10.1 rebounds. Solomon missed the final two games of the Maui Invitational (both Cal losses), but if he can stay healthy the Golden Bears will be a tough out in the Pac-12.

TIP-INS

1. This is Cal’s second consecutive game against a Mountain West team, while it’s Fresno State’s second straight against a Pac-12 opponent.

2. This is the first time the two in-state foes have faced off since Montgomery took over in 2008-09.

3. With the win over Nevada, Montgomery tied John Wooden for 27th all-time in Division I with 664 wins.

PREDICTION: California 81, Fresno State 68