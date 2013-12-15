California 67, Fresno State 56: Richard Solomon led all players with 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Golden Bears defeated the visiting Bulldogs.

Justin Cobbs tallied 13 points, while Tyrone Wallace and Ricky Kreklow added 12 and 11 respectively. David Kravish racked up 12 rebounds as the Golden Bears (8-3) outrebounded the Bulldogs 47-34.

Marvelle Harris scored 13 to lead Fresno State (6-5), but shot only 5-for-18 from the field. Tyler Johnson chipped in 12 and Cezar Guerrero had 10 for the Bulldogs, who shot just 32.8 percent as a team.

The Golden Bears opened the game on a 12-2 run, and the Bulldogs missed 12 of their first 13 field goals but eventually stabilized and went to the break trailing 28-21. The Bulldogs’ top two scorers, Harris and Guerrero, combined to go 0-for-12 from the floor.

The Bulldogs closed to within 30-27 early in the second half, but that is as close as they would get, as the Golden Bears maintained a multi-possession lead for the remainder of the contest. California iced the game by hitting 7-of-8 free throws in the final four minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: California improved to 8-0 at home. … Golden Bears coach Mike Montgomery passed John Wooden on the all-time wins list with 665. … Cal is 5-1 all-time against its in-state rival.