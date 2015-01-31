Preview: Fresno State at Colorado State

Colorado State looks to bounce back from a demoralizing loss to Boise State on Saturday when the 24th-ranked Rams host Fresno State, which has won five of its last seven. The Rams were set to move into a tie atop the Mountain West standings on Tuesday before Boise State rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit for an 82-78 victory. Fresno State struggled in non-conference play under coach Rodney Terry, but the Bulldogs have used a balanced attack to stay in the thick of the league race.

Guard Marvelle Harris is one of four players averaging in double figures for Fresno State, which took a step back offensively in Tuesday’s 58-47 loss at San Diego State. “We just started playing like we were at the beginning of the season, when we were 1-6,” Harris told reporters. “We played a lot of one-on-one basketball.” The Bulldogs’ toughest task on Saturday will be slowing down 6-8 forward J.J. Avila, who leads the Rams in points (15.5), rebounds (7.5) and steals (37).

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (10-11, 5-3 Mountain West): Senior Cezar Guerrero gained academic eligibility two weeks ago and made an immediate impact off the bench, but the point guard is shooting 8-of-26 from 3-point range since his return. While the Bulldogs are undersized in the frontcourt, forwards Alex Davis and Karachi Edo have shown improvement during conference play. Texas transfer Julien Lewis remains inconsistent at guard, but sophomore wing Paul Watson is averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while starting all 21 games.

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (18-3, 5-3): Guard Daniel Bejarano averages 11.2 points for the Rams, who lead the Mountain West in scoring at 73.7 points per game. The Rams allowed Boise State guard Derrick Marks to score 28 points in Wednesday’s loss and will need a stronger defensive effort against Harris, who is second behind Marks in the league’s scoring race at 17.7 points per game. Senior forward Stanton Kidd is averaging 9.9 points while shooting 50 percent from 3-point range in league play, and he’s primed for a big game if the Bulldogs focus on Avila.

TIP-INS

1. The Rams are 40-8 at Moby Arena under coach Larry Eustachy.

2. Fresno State is 27-3 when leading at halftime over the past two seasons.

3. Bejarano is eight rebounds shy of becoming the 14th player in school history to record 600 boards.

PREDICTION: Colorado State 71, Fresno State 57