Colorado State 80, Fresno State 57
February 1, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado State 80, Fresno State 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 24 Colorado State 80, Fresno State 57: J.J. Avila had 17 points and nine rebounds as the Rams turned in a dominant defensive performance against the visiting Bulldogs.

Stanton Kidd added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for Colorado State (19-3, 6-3 Mountain West), which bounced back from a loss to Boise State by holding the Bulldogs to 32.7 percent shooting. John Gillon added 12 points and Gian Clavell scored 11 while shooting 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

Marvelle Harris and Cezar Guerrero led Fresno State (10-12, 5-4) with 16 points apiece. Harris grabbed five rebounds and Julien Lewis added six points on 3-of-10 shooting for the Bulldogs, who were outrebounded 49-29 and never led.

Avila scored 11 points in the opening period and the Rams took a 35-22 lead into the break after limiting Fresno State to 8-of-29 shooting – including 3-of-12 from beyond the arc. The Rams continued to overpower the undersized Fresno State frontcourt in the second half and led 56-34 on Avila’s basket with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Tiel Daniels collected nine points and 10 rebounds while Joe De Ciman contributed nine points for the Rams, who had a four-game winning streak snapped Wednesday with an 82-78 loss at Boise State. Fresno State, which began the day tied for third in the Mountain West with the Rams, shot 6-of-19 from beyond the arc and lost their second straight.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fresno State played without F Alex Davis, who was suspended prior to the game for actions detrimental to the team. … G Daniel Bejarano had seven points and eight rebounds for Colorado State, which improved to 41-8 at Moby Arena under coach Larry Eustachy. … The Bulldogs have been held to 22 points in the first half in each of their last two games.

