Preview: East Carolina vs. Fresno State

East Carolina must fight through injuries and sharpen its shooting touch when it faces Fresno State on Tuesday in the consolation round of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. The Pirates shot 31.9 percent and were pounded inside without 6-10 forward Marshall Guilmette (hip injury) in a 66-49 loss to Green Bay in Monday’s first round. Fresno State also struggled offensively in the last two games, shooting less than 40 percent in both, including Monday’s 58-52 loss to Evansville.

Terry Whisnant, a transfer from Florida State, led East Carolina in scoring the last two games after making 9-of-17 from the field against Green Bay. “Offensively, he was the lone bright spot for us,” Pirates coach Jeff Lebo told reporters Monday. “We’ll need him to be consistent offensively and continue to be aggressive shooting it, but we’ll need something to go along with him.” Forward Karachi Edo recorded a career-high 17 points and blocked five shots for Fresno State on Monday.

TV: Noon ET, no TV

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (1-3): Guard Marvelle Harris scored 25 points in the season opener for the Bulldogs, but has struggled since while making only 4-of-18 from the field – 2-of-8 against Evansville. Edo, who averaged four points last season, has scored 42 combined over the last three games while playing only 21 minutes per contest. Guards Julien Lewis (14.8) and Paul Watson (13), the team’s leading scorers, look to rebound after they combined to make 8-of-23 from the field Monday.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (2-2): Caleb White, who came into the tournament leading the team in scoring at 16.7 per game, made only one of his eight shot attempts against Green Bay as Whisnant was the only player in double figures. Freshman B.J. Tyson also did not provide a spark off the bench by going 1-of-4 from the field after averaging 16 points the first three contests. Michael Zangari, a 6-9 junior, replaced Guilmette in the starting lineup and did not score while grabbing five rebounds in 21 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Pirates are also without G Paris Roberts-Campbell (knee injury), who averaged 11.9 points last season.

2. Fresno State G Cezar Guerrero, who averaged 13.1 points in 2013-14, will miss the first 11 games of the season due to an eligibility issue.

3. East Carolina, from the American Athletic Conference, and the Bulldogs of the Mountain West meet for the first time.

PREDICTION: Fresno State 60, East Carolina 55