(Updated: CORRECTS final score CORRECTS Tyson points and “six” to “eight” in lede CORRECTS “nine” to “11” in graph 2 CORRECTS “nine” to “12” in graph 3 CORRECTS 32.6 to 32.7 in graph 3 CORRECTS 22 to 24 in graph 3 CORRECTS to 15-of-16 in note 2 UPDATES with opponents in graphs 2 and 3)

East Carolina 58, Fresno State 52: Freshman B.J. Tyson scored a team-high 22 points off the bench, including eight late as the Pirates held off the Bulldogs in the consolation round of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.

Caleb White contributed 16 points for East Carolina (3-2), which will play Hawaii in the fifth place game Wednesday. Tyson went 5-of-9 from the field and made all 11 free throws while Michael Zangari added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates.

Julien Lewis led the way with a career-high 23 points for Fresno State (1-4), which plays Marist for seventh place Wednesday. Marvelle Harris chipped in with 12 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 32.7 percent from the field and made only 5-of-24 from 3-point range.

White ignited a run with a 3-pointer and a layup as East Carolina ran off 22 of the next 27 points to push its advantage as high as 13 in the first half before settling for a 31-22 edge at intermission. Lewis scored four and Paul Watson nailed a 3-pointer as Fresno State opened the second half on a 7-2 run to pull within four.

The Pirates scored 11 of the next 15, but the Bulldogs battled back within 44-40 after a three-point play by Karachi Edo with just under seven minutes left. Lewis’ layup brought Fresno State within 50-48 and the Bulldogs missed two 3-pointers for the lead before Tyson followed with two free throws and a layup as the Pirates held on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: East Carolina G Terry Whisnant, who scored 23 points in the first round, was held to 1-of-7 from the field and four points. … The Bulldogs did not attempt a free throw before making 15-of-16 in the second half. … Pirates F Marshall Guilmette (hip injury), who averaged 12 points in the first two games, missed his third straight game.