Preview: Florida vs. Fresno State

Florida can afford to exhale just a bit as the No. 17 Gators prepare to play Fresno State on Saturday afternoon at the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Fla. Florida is coming off the toughest three-game stretch of the regular season and the Gators fared pretty well, beating No. 19 Kansas and No. 14 Memphis after falling to No. 10 Connecticut. Florida continues to get phenomenal production from 6-6 forward Casey Prather, who is averaging a team-high 18.7 points and has emerged as a front-runner for SEC Player of the Year after spending his first three seasons as a role player for the Gators.

Michael Frazier II hasn’t quite blown up the way Prather has this season but the 6-4 guard has more than doubled his offensive production so far, averaging 12.2 points after finishing at 5.6 as a freshman. Scottie Wilbekin, considered one of the best on-ball defenders in the nation, is the reigning SEC Player of the Week after the senior point guard produced 18 points, six assists and four steals in last week’s win against Kansas. Another player averaging double figures in scoring is Patric Young, who is 20 points from becoming the 50th player at Florida to score 1,000 in his career.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT FLORIDA (8-2): Dorian Finney-Smith is the fifth player averaging double figures in scoring for the Gators. The 6-8 forward has converted six 3-pointers on half of his attempts over the last two games after shooting 2-for-13 in the previous five games. The Gators could soon become even deeper as highly touted 6-10 freshman forward Chris Walker began practicing with the team last weekend as he waits to get through the NCAA Clearinghouse.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (6-5): The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back losses to Pac-12 members California and Utah, but received a bit of a boost when Tyler Johnson returned last game after missing the previous four with a right foot injury. Johnson is averaging 14 points, one of five players in double figures for Fresno State. If the Bulldogs hope to stay with Florida, they’ll need a better start from leading scorer Marvelle Harris, who missed his first eight shots in Saturday’s loss to California before finishing 5-for-18.

TIP-INS

1. Prather has scored 187 points through 10 games this season after scoring 181 in 29 games last season.

2. Fresno State is 3-0 in overtime games this season.

3. Fresno State sophomore guard Cezar Guerrero, an Oklahoma State transfer, has reached double figures in scoring in all 11 games.

PREDICTION: Florida 79, Fresno State 69