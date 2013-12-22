(Updated: RECASTS 1st graph by removing word “Basketball” before “Classic” CORRECTS Prather’s point total in 1st graph CORRECTS Yeguete’s and Young’s rebound totals in 2nd graph CORRECTS Fresno State’s shooting percentage in 3rd graph CORRECTS Fresno State’s 3-point numbers in 3rd graph CORRECTS Florida’s 1st half shooting percentage in 4th graph CORRECTS Florida’s 1st half 3-point numbers in 4th graph CORRECTS rebounding totals in 5th graph)

No. 17 Florida 66, Fresno State 49: Casey Prather scored 16 points as the Gators pulled away in the second half at the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise, Fla.

Scottie Wilbekin added 11 points and Will Yeguete finished with nine points and 10 rebounds for Florida (9-2). Patric Young added eight points and nine rebounds and Kasey Hill and Dorian Finney-Smith contributed seven points apiece for the Gators.

Cezar Guerrero scored 17 points to lead Fresno State (6-6). Marvelle Harris and Paul Watson added 10 points apiece for the Bulldogs, who shot 32 percent from the field, including 4-for-17 from 3-point range.

The Gators shot 29 percent from the floor in the first half, including 1-for-13 from 3-point range, but still managed to take a 23-19 lead into the break. Florida held the Bulldogs without a field goal for the first four minutes of the second half to extend its advantage to 33-21.

Shots continued to fall for the Gators in the second half as they made seven of their first 10 to maintain a 12-point lead with just under 13 minutes remaining. Florida dominated the rebounding, owning a 47-24 edge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida officially dismissed South Carolina transfer Damontre Harris, a 6-10 center who never played for the Gators after sitting out last season and serving an indefinite suspension this season. … Young is 12 points shy of becoming the 50th player at Florida to score 1,000 in his career. … Guerrero, an Oklahoma State transfer, has reached double figures in scoring in all 12 games this season.