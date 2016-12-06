Preview: Fresno State at Marquette

Marquette learned a valuable lesson about how to protect a lead against a good team, something that could come in handy in Tuesday's game against visiting Fresno State and in the future. The Golden Eagles opened up a 16-point lead in the second half at Georgia, and unlike in an earlier game against Pittsburgh, held on for a 10-point victory over the Bulldogs.

"There are lessons to be learned in every game," coach Steve Wojciechowski told the media. "Certainly, I don't think we played with poise and toughness in that situation (against Pittsburgh), and we did today." The Golden Eagles have won four straight games and have a chance to push it to eight straight before commencing Big East play Dec. 28, although in the way is No. 17 Wisconsin - their first ranked opponent - Dec. 10. Senior guard Jajuan Johnson, who has endured a mostly up-and-down career, has been up for most of this season, including posting his first career double-double against Georgia. Fresno State, which is led by the duo of Jaron Hopkins and Paul Watson, won its last three games, including an overtime victory against Drake, but also has a loss against 2-6 Prairie View.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (5-2): Hopkins and Watson are almost carbon copies of each other as both are tall guards and and averaging 14.4 points and six or more rebounds for the Bulldogs of the Mountain West Conference. The differences are found in their shooting as Hopkins is a bit better from the field while Watson does a better from the foul line and 3-point territory, where he shoots 81.5 percent and 39.4 percent, respectively. With Hopkins, Watson, Jahmel Taylor and Cullen Russo, the Bulldogs have four players who average better than 29 minutes.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (6-2): The Golden Eagles are going to need more from guard Haanif Cheatham than they've received in the two most recent games if they are to finish up their non-conference schedule strongly and contend in the Big East. After scoring in double figures in the first six contests, including a pair of 20-point games, the sophomore registered a total of seven points in the last two contests, including two points on 1-of-7 shooting against Georgia. Only twice has Cheatham scored fewer than two points in a game and both came during his freshman season, including being held scoreless late last season at Butler.

TIP-INS

1. In their four-game winning streak, the Golden Eagles are averaging 20 assists and 96 points.

2. Taylor hits better than half his 3-pointers (22-for-42) to lead the Bulldogs, who meet the Golden Eagles for the second time and first since a loss in 1979.

3. Marquette freshman Sam Hauser, who shared the 2016 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball Award with Stevens Point teammate Trev Anderson, had the best game of his young career with 19 points against Georgia.

PREDICTION: Marquette 79, Fresno State 65