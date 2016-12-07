Marquette holds off Fresno State

Sam Hauser scored 19 points and Luke Fischer recorded 10 of his 18 points in the second half as Marquette held off Fresno State 84-81 on Tuesday in Milwaukee for its fifth straight victory.

The Bulldogs' Terrell Carter and Cullen Russo combined for 26 second-half points but that wasn't enough for Fresno State (5-3), which trailed 47-28 at the break. The Bulldogs shot 63.3 percent in the second half and made 6 of 10 3-point attempts -- including four from Russo.

Fischer helped stabilize the Golden Eagles (7-2), making all four of his field goals in the second half.

Fischer and Hauser each scored eight in the opening 20 minutes while Markus Howard, Jajuan Johnson and Haanif Cheatham added six apiece for Marquette, which shot 57 percent from the floor and made 6 of 11 3-point attempts prior to the break.

The Bulldogs finally found an offensive rhythm in the second half. Three-pointers from Taylor and Cullen Russo got the Bulldogs within 12 with 16:37 to play and Taylor struck again from beyond the arc to make it 62-53 with 11:38 remaining.

Fresno State made it a one-possession game in the final minute, cutting the deficit to two when Russo tipped in a missed dunk by Jaron Hopkins, but the Golden Eagles went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line over the final 56 seconds to seal the victory.

Marquette was playing without Traci Carter, who was held out because of knee soreness.